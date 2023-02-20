KERNERSVILLE — Firefighters rescued two dogs that were trapped in a house in Kernersville when a fire started while the owners weren’t home.
The fire at the two-story house in the 1000 block of Megan Cross Lane was reported just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department said. Smoke was seen coming from the house.
Neighbors told firefighters that dogs could be heard inside the house. Firefighters entered the house quickly and found two dogs that were in a crate.
The dogs appeared uninjured and were taken by Forsyth County animal control for evaluation and safe sheltering until the owners could be contacted.
The fire was brought under control in around 15 minutes, the fire department reported. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Kernersville fire marshal’s office.
The Beeson’s Crossroads and Winston-Salem fire departments assisted Kernersville firefighters.
