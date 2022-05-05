GREENSBORO – Dogs will be temporarily banned on the interior park trails of Guilford Courthouse National Military Park starting Saturday.
Jason Collins, the acting chief of interpretation at the park, announced the change Thursday and said it was because of a recent, “sizable increase” in the number of dogs running unleashed and dog waste, or bagged dog waste, left along the trails.
“This ban is meant to be temporary but may become permanent if conditions do not improve,” Collins wrote.
Dogs are still allowed along the park tour road as well as a few of the trails near the visitor center. Pet waste bags and trash cans are at five sites throughout the park.
