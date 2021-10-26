TRIAD — Parents shouldn’t worry that going trick-or-treating poses a danger of their children catching COVID-19, two Triad medical officials said.
Doctors have learned during the course of the pandemic that the risk of transmission outdoors is extremely low, said Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease specialist with Winston-Salem-based Novant Health.
“Thankfully, so much of what’s done around Halloween is done outside,” he said.
But at any indoor Halloween parties or related activities, face masks should be worn, said Priest and Dr. Michael Mitchell, the medical director of the Brenner Children’s Hospital pediatric emergency department. COVID-19 case numbers have dropped greatly since early September, but the highly contagious delta variant remains in the community.
Mitchell said that the biggest dangers children will face are the same they faced during Halloween before the pandemic: injuries that come when they are running from place to place. They may trip over curbs or obstacles in a yard such as rocks or hoses, or they may trip over their own costumes if they are long, he said.
And of course they may run out into the street in front of drivers, and their costumes may make it hard for drivers to see them, Mitchell said.
“You need to pay close attention to them when they are on the street,” he said.
