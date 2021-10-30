HIGH POINT — When she was a girl growing up in a High Point neighborhood along Rotary Drive, Dr. Kanecia Obie Zimmerman knew she wanted to change the world.
As she leads a group of medical professionals advising schools in North Carolina on how to cope with and counter the threat of COVID-19, Zimmerman has helped achieve changes for educators, parents and their children.
Zimmerman, a 1999 graduate of High Point Central High School, leads the ABC Collaborative, which was set up in the summer of 2020 to offer science-based advice on COVID-19 to public and private grade schools. The collaborative, based in Durham, is associated with the National Institutes of Health and the medical schools at Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Zimmerman, 40, who serves as co-chairwoman of the collaborative, leads the effort to offer school boards and school system leaders guidance on COVID-19 developments.
When the pandemic took hold in early 2020, Zimmerman and her colleagues were researching issues related to medicine and children, such as labeling for pharmaceutical drugs.
“So we had a public health mindset in thinking about research and children,” she told The High Point Enterprise. “When COVID hit, we worried about what the effects would be in getting back to school, especially children from underserved communities.”
The ABC Collaborative grew from public school leaders in the Research Triangle approaching Zimmerman and colleagues in the early stages of the pandemic about advice on school policies.
“This is where we could be helpful and educate people about COVID,” Zimmerman said.
The collaborative, which made a presentation to the Guilford County Board of Education this past January, has evolved as a resource for schools across the state seeking up-to-date information on COVID-19. Zimmerman said the collaborative has become a prototype for efforts in other states to link school leaders and medical researchers.
“Our goal is to make sure decisions are science-based,” Zimmerman said. “At the time when it started, everyone was so terrified of everything. People were basing everything off of fear, not necessarily off of data and science. I think we have accomplished our goal. But there’s so much more to do now that we see the fallout of COVID.”
Becoming a doctor and medical researcher wasn’t her original career path.
Zimmerman enrolled at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and earned a degree in history. But she developed an interest in medicine and pursued a post-graduate medical degree at Duke University. She joined the medical faculty at Duke in 2015.
She’s married to James Zimmerman, whom she met when they were students at High Point Central. He works as a high school basketball coach. The couple have two children and live in Durham.
Her parents, Ronald and Vanessa Obie, still live in High Point.
Zimmerman said coming of age in High Point shapes her perspective.
“My husband and I grew up in public schools, our kids are in public schools in Durham,” she said. “We both loved Guilford County Schools, the people there and the people in High Point. We have had a heart for helping people, in particular making sure those people who don’t have much aren’t forgotten. That early influence of not wanting to forget people is what inspired us.”
