TRIAD – The expected winter wave of COVID-19 infections apparently has crested and begun to recede, a local infectious disease expert said.
And the fact that hospitals were not overwhelmed may be an indication that the virus is now endemic and that future waves will be more like this one than previous waves, Dr. Christopher Ohl of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Thursday in his latest media briefing on the virus.
The wave apparently peaked between Christmas and mid-January, Ohl said.
“The wave wasn’t as high as I expected it to be,” he said, even though the newest variant of the virus is the most highly transmissible yet.
The latest figures from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show that the amount of COVID-19 particles found in wastewater systems across the state peaked the first week of January at levels somewhat lower than the big infection wave of last winter. Emergency room visits and hospital admissions peaked around the same time at levels similar to last summer’s omicron variant-driven wave.
Ohl said that data released Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the new booster vaccine released last fall, which was tailored to the omicron variant, has proven to be fairly effective against the new XBB.1.4 variant, providing 50% protection against even mild symptoms and 90% protection against severe symptoms.
“I think it probably helped us some with the wave,” he said.
A Federal Drug Administration advisory committee was discussing on Thursday whether to transition COVID-19 vaccination policy to a model similar to the practice for flu vaccines, with one dose of an updated vaccine administered each fall.
Ohl said that probably would make sense if the virus has now become endemic in North America.
“I think we are in an endemic situation now. … We got through our respiratory viral season pretty well,” he said. “It seems like this is what endemicity feels like with COVID.”
But he said people still need to take the virus seriously. Even the flu killed an average of 15,000 to 20,000 people a year before COVID came long.
“There will still be people who get it, and there will still be deaths,” he said.
And the flu itself undergoes larger mutations every 15 or 20 years or so that cause pandemics, such as the Spanish flu and swine flu waves, he said. It’s possible the same will happen over time with COVID.
But barring that kind of change, the CDC probably will eventually ease its guidelines on long periods of isolation for those who develop COVID symptoms, he said.
