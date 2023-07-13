HIGH POINT — A pistol that police say was used in a drive-by shooting in 2018 that killed a pregnant young woman had DNA from more than one person, but a large majority was associated with the man now on trial for murder in the woman’s death, a state forensic scientist testified Wednesday.

Joel Noah Emmanuel Jenkins, 22, is on trial in Guilford County Superior Court on charges of first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child and assault with a deadly weapon in the killing of pregnant 18-year-old Anastasia Ray. Testimony began on Tuesday.