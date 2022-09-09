TRIAD – Jerome Davis is an old hand when it comes to coaching bull riders so they may stay on the large, spinning beasts the entire eight seconds needed to post a score.
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon, who now lives in Thomasville, ranks as more of a tenderfoot as the general manager of a sports entity.
Together, the two area residents are herding the Carolina Cowboys, the franchise owned by Dillon’s grandfather and NASCAR team owner Richard Childress in the new Professional Bull Rider Team Series.
The league includes eight teams. Each hosts a three-day homestand that includes four matches a day with all eight clubs participating. The Cowboys’ homestand, Carolina Cowboys Days, began Friday and runs through Sunday at Lawrence Joel Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem.
As a lover of the Western U.S. lifestyle, including rodeo, Childress became interested in acquiring a franchise because he sees the team concept generating more excitement for fans. But, he knew he didn’t have time to run it in addition to his race teams, winery and other businesses.
So, he asked Dillon, also a fan of bull riding and rodeo, to be the PBR team’s general manager in addition to driving the Childress No. 3 in the NASCAR Cup Series.
“Before I ever got involved, I talked to Austin because I knew he liked sports and rodeo, and to his agent,” Childress said. “I told them that here’s this opportunity, but if we do it, you’ve got to run it because I don’t have the time.”
Dillon welcomed the challenge and has Davis as coach and talent evaluator..
“I think I’m on the phone more with him than I am my wife some days,” Dillon said.
Coaching is just part of Davis’ involvement in the sport from his ranch in Archdale, where he hosts a rodeo on two Wednesdays each month and an invitational event each August and operates a bull breeding business that has served as a contract supplier to PBR. Because of his involvement in the team series, Davis isn’t furnishing bulls this year.
He began giving clinics in 1994 and won the PBR World Championship in 1995. A bull-riding accident left him paralyzed from the chest down in 1998.
“I’ve done clinics all over the Southeast but haven't for the past couple of years because I’ve been busy,” Davis said. “I want to help kids get started because I didn’t have anyone to teach me. I bought a video and worked with my grandpa's dairy bulls, but it worked out.”
More recently, Davis worked with the Mexican team in an international competition.
In preparation for this PBR season, Davis brought in a group of Navy SEALS to help teach the members of the Cowboys how to deal with stress.
“It’s what I know,” Davis said of bull riding. “It worked out that when Richard wanted to do the team in the Carolinas, I was able to do it. It rolled into what I had done before. . . . Back when I was riding, I found out what it took to get out of that slump or what would work on this bull or that bull, so maybe what worked for me will work for them. It’s just a matter of going back through things I’ve seen and sharing that knowledge to help them out.”
Teams selected their initial lineups through a draft and can trade riders. Dillon pulled off the first trade, in which the reigning world champion was acquired. He’s also dealing with budgets and landing sponsorships.
Other franchises are based in Austin, Texas; Nashville; Kansas City; Glendale, Arizona; Fort Worth; Oklahoma City; and Ridgedale, Missouri.
Team rosters have five active riders and six others..
Dillon said he has learned the limits of management in this sport.
“It can make you nervous, man. Watching the guys ride, just because you think you’ve done as good as you can, so much is out of your control,” he said. “I’m more nervous watching the team ride than I am driving a race car because I know I’m in control. When the clock starts and the game starts for PBR, I watch and hope the work we’ve put in will work out.”
Dillon said he subscribes to an analytics service that indicates what riders match up the best with the bulls that a team is assigned by luck of the draw for a match. He consults with Davis if they need to drop a rider to the bench and bring someone up.
The Cowboys are off to a solid start, entering this weekend in third place and a game out of first in the series standings based on match wins and losses. The team with the highest total score from its five rides wins a match, and riders receive no score if they don’t stay on for eight seconds. Bulls weigh an average of 1,500 pounds and will dip, spin and kick in an attempt to fling a rider to the ground.
The series champ will be determined during a three-day event in November in Las Vegas.
“It’s a great experience,” Dillon said. “I’m learning that it takes a lot of effort and less sleep. You get out there and have a lot of fun. I’m having a blast getting to work with my guys.”
