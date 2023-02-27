The distributor of the “Dilbert” comic strip says it has severed ties with creator Scott Adams over his recent racist comments.
For readers of The High Point Enterprise, this means the comic strip has been replaced with “Crabgrass,” a comic strip set in the early 1980s about what it means to be best friends during a time before cellphones, the internet and so-called “helicopter parenting.”
In a Feb. 22 episode of his YouTube show, Adams described people who are Black as members of “a hate group” from which white people should “get away” and said he would no longer “help Black Americans.”
He made the comment in reference to a Rasmussen Reports survey that had asked whether people agreed with the statement “It’s OK to be white.” Most agreed, but Adams noted that 26% of Black respondents disagreed and others weren’t sure.
Various media publishers across the U.S. denounced the comments as racist, hateful and discriminatory while saying they would no longer provide a platform for his work.
Andrews McMeel Universal, which had been the distributor of “Dilbert,” said in a statement issued Sunday that it supports free speech but that Adams’ comments were not compatible with the company’s core values.
“We are proud to promote and share many different voices and perspectives. But we will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate,” the statement jointly signed by the chair and CEO said.
The company also operates the popular GoComics website, which scrubbed “Dilbert” from its site by Monday morning. Dozens of newspapers nationwide have said they will no longer run “Dilbert,” which started in 1989.
Adams said on his YouTube channel on Monday that he did not consider the moves censorship but rather a business decision, adding that his comments about Black people were hyperbole. He said that new “Dilbert” strips will be available only on his subscription service on the Locals platform.
