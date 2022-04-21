GUILFORD COUNTY — A public-private partnership rolled out this week aims to help provide internet connections to thousands of students in Guilford County, including in High Point, to foster learning.
One of the initial schools that will benefit from the new Technology and Data Institute is the Montlieu Academy of Technology elementary school in High Point.
The partners in the initiative will develop and build a network that will make broadband accessible to pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students in Guilford County at no cost to them. U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, announced a $1.5 million federal appropriation for the institute that was included as a part of the omnibus government appropriations bill in March.
Phase one of the project probably will launch in the fall and will involve about 3,000 families, said Steve Lingerfelt, information technology services director for the city of High Point and chairman of the institute’s board.
“We are trying to close the digital divide,” Lingerfelt said. “There are families that don’t have access to high-speed connectivity.”
Guilford County Schools has identified the areas that need high-speed connectivity, Lingerfelt said.
“The schools will be distributing the devices to access the high-speed network,” he said.
The initiative could become a national model for public-private partnerships to spur more digital connectivity for students and their families, organizers say.
A story from the campus news service of UNC Greensboro, which is also a partner in the institute, quoted UNCG Chief Information Officer Donna Heath emphasizing the larger, communitywide benefits the initiative aims to achieve.
“At its core, TDI is based on the fundamental principle that working together and sharing assets and expertise enables our region to create business partnerships, at scale, and ultimately new opportunities for our region and our citizens that we could not individually achieve,” Heath said.
Lingerfelt said Wednesday that organizers haven’t yet released the name of a private participant for the partnership.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
