GUILFORD COUNTY — Leaders of Guilford County are preparing an online digital dashboard that will allow the public to track details on the progress of school bonds construction projects.
The dashboard will allow the public to see all the projects plotted onto a map. Someone visiting the site will be able to click on individual projects to view details, said Julie Smith, communications and public relations director with Guilford County.
The information will include the phase of the project, such as planning, design or construction, how much funding has been allocated to a project, how much funding has been spent and expected completion date.
“The dashboard will also include a ‘finance thermometer’ that will allow the public to track the issuances and spending of the $2 billion school construction bonds program,” Smith told The High Point Enterprise.
County voters approved a $1.7 billion bond in May 2022 and a $300 million bond in November 2020 to pay for new schools and refurbishing existing school buildings to transform public education for decades to come.
County staff have developed a prototype of the dashboard. The dashboard should go live for the public in September or October, Smith said.
The dashboard will appear on the websites for the county and Guilford County Schools, said Carlvena Foster, vice chairwoman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
“People can go to the dashboard and see exactly where we are on each project,” said Foster, who served on the Guilford County Board of Education before becoming a commissioner.
Foster said that county leaders and staff developed the dashboard because of public interest in the schools and the status of the bond projects.
“It’s a way to keep the public informed on how we are spending the bond money and how the projects are moving,” she said. “We are being transparent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.