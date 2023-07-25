HIGH POINT — The developers of a proposed industrial park in High Point have announced their goals for the project.
The Keith Corp. of Charlotte and IDM Ventures of High Point plan to develop South Point Commerce Center on about 185 acres between National Highway (N.C. 68) and South Road, according to the marketing materials for the project.
The park can accommodate a total of 1.4 million square feet over eight buildings.
No development plans have been submitted to the city for any aspect of the project, and organizers have not announced any tenants. Leasing efforts are being led by commercial real estate firm JLL.
Apart from some clearing on part of the site along National Highway, construction hasn’t started yet.
The park is within about 194 acres that organizers purchased last year for $4.3 million after getting the site — most of which is in Davidson County — annexed by High Point in order to have access to city water and sewer service.
It was rezoned to a conditional zoning heavy industrial district by the city.
Developers agreed to eliminate the most intense uses permitted by heavy industrial zoning. This would still allow most manufacturing and light industrial uses, such as warehouse and distribution operations.
The marketing materials for the project depict eight buildings ranging in size from 73,500 to 342,000 square feet.
