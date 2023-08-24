HIGH POINT — A city advisory board on Tuesday delayed a vote on a measure that would give it the power to decide zoning cases.
The High Point Planning and Zoning Commission couldn’t reach consensus on whether the city should require developers to provide a draft site plan of their project to neighbors before it goes to a public hearing.
“In our opinion, the current regulations are more than adequate to make sure citizens are as informed as possible,” Judy Stalder, regulatory affairs director for the Triad Real Estate and Building Industry Coalition, told the commission. “A developer may be looking at $10,000 or more just for a concept plan that may not be accurate because it’s not the final, approved plan.”
The site plan requirement is included in a proposed ordinance amendment that would delegate final zoning decision authority to the commission — which now makes recommendations to the City Council — in certain types of cases.
The council sought the change through state legislation as a way to streamline the rezoning process for development projects.
The city already requires that applicants hold public information meetings when requesting rezonings.
Planning and Development Director Sushil Nepal said staff came up with the new requirement for concept plans at neighborhood meetings in an effort to provide the public more information.
“What is your project about? What are you planning to do?” he said. “We know it’s not a final plan. We know things change. But to the best of your ability at that point when you’re holding those meetings, I think it’s incumbent on us as staff to be transparent with what is happening in the community.”
Stalder said TREBIC supports the amendment giving the commission zoning authority. She said most developers already show neighbors their plans ahead of time.
“When something is working, why are you trying to add to it?” she said.
Nepal said developers would not be required to mail out copies of their concept plans to all nearby property owners.
“We ask that they be presented to neighbors on-site or virtually. It doesn’t have to be in-person,” he said. “There’s multiple avenues to present the plans. We’re not trying to add more. We’re trying to be a little more transparent.”
The commission continued the matter to its Sept. 26 meeting.
