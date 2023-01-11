HIGH POINT — A developer has filed plans with High Point that would lay the groundwork for the next phase of a corporate park at an interstate highway interchange.
Front Street Capital of Winston-Salem is asking the city to rezone a 25-acre site next to the Ralph Lauren distribution center at Interstate 74 and N.C. 66 to allow light industrial uses, said Robin Team, managing partner of the company. It’s just over the Forsyth County line, within High Point’s annexation area.
“We’re trying to make (the zoning) consistent, and it’s land we’re holding for either speculative industrial development or a build-to-suit opportunity, should it come along,” he said.
Team developed the 850,000-square-foot warehouse for Ralph Lauren, which opened in 2015, as the first phase of a planned industrial park.
He’s asking the city to annex an 11-acre parcel behind another tract he owns that fronts on N.C. 66 that is already in the city. Together, they comprise 25.8 acres just south of the Ralph Lauren site that are now zoned a mix of light industrial and residential.
Team’s company has applied to rezone the land to a conditional zoning employment center district, which would allow the same types of uses as light industrial, High Point Senior Planner Herb Shannon said.
The employment center category did not exist when the Ralph Lauren plant, which is zoned light industrial, was built, he added. The district was created in 2017 when the city adopted a new development ordinance.
The zoning request includes transportation conditions, such as access and turn lanes, offered by the applicant.
The city extended water and sewer service to the Ralph Lauren site several years ago, which primed the surrounding area for development.
This infrastructure has facilitated development of several residential subdivisions near Skeet Club Road that have been annexed by High Point.
Team’s rezoning request could foreshadow the first industrial proposal to come to the city at the I-74/N.C. 66 interchange since the Ralph Lauren project.
“Plenty of developers have been looking at that general area,” Shannon said.
The annexation and zoning requests are tentatively scheduled to be heard by the Planning and Zoning Commission Jan. 24 and City Council Feb. 20.
