HIGH POINT — A developer has filed plans with High Point that would lay the groundwork for the next phase of a corporate park at an interstate highway interchange.

Front Street Capital of Winston-Salem is asking the city to rezone a 25-acre site next to the Ralph Lauren distribution center at Interstate 74 and N.C. 66 to allow light industrial uses, said Robin Team, managing partner of the company. It’s just over the Forsyth County line, within High Point’s annexation area.

