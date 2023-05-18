HIGH POINT — The developer of a controversial proposed apartment project has scaled back its plans in an effort to gain city approval.
Keystone Homes has reduced density and building heights, among other concessions, for a portion of a 9.6-acre site at Penny and East Fork roads that it’s asking the city to rezone to support up to about 120 multifamily units.
The other major change from its initial proposal involves transportation conditions that would require two access points to the site and improvements to the intersection.
The modifications were unveiled Monday, as the City Council was hearing the zoning case.
“Staff now recommends approval. The applicant has come a long way from their initial proposal. Staff is of the opinion that we have a better proposal than we had a month ago,” Senior Planner Herb Shannon told the council.
Keystone Homes’ initial proposal drew a unanimous recommendation of denial from the Planning and Zoning Commission last month.
It also drew opposition from area residents, who argue that it will bring too much traffic to an already overburdened Penny Road.
Since then, the developer has reduced the maximum number of units from 56 to 33 on the southern 4.8-acre section of the site, south of a Duke Energy transmission line right of way.
Keystone Homes also agreed to a maximum building height of 50 feet for these units, which would limit any structure to three stories or less in size — down from what was initially proposed.
“I believe Keystone now has an application that can be approved, allowing for the development of housing, while still protecting adjacent homes,” said the applicant’s development consultant, Judy Stalder.
The zoning and building height for the northern portion of the site would remain unchanged, as do Keystone Homes’ plans in a separate project for the adjoining a 37-acre tract along Penny Road that has been cleared for up to 439 apartments and 41 single-family home lots.
Despite the adjustments, opponents reiterated their objections to the project at Monday’s hearing.
The council opted to send the revised zoning proposal back to the planning commission. The earliest it could hear the case is June 28.
