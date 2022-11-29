ARCHDALE — Developers have received key approvals for a proposed townhome project in Archdale.
The City Council recently unanimously granted a special-use permit for applicant Bernice Ingram Earnhardt of Lexington to construct 27 townhomes on 6.64 acres at 4602 Archdale Road, just south of Interstate 85, in a project called Magnolia Village.
The site was rezoned last year from single-family residential to residential-attached housing to support the proposed development, which would have a density of approximately four units per acre.
The applicant is proposing a mix of three- and four-bedroom units ranging from 1,363 to 1,530 square feet, and all units will have a garage, according to the city.
The developer had initially planned to start construction over the summer. The project is still going through the process of getting a final plat approved by the city, according to Archdale Planning Director Jason Miller.
After this, the developer can obtain construction permits.
Once built, the development must be properly screened from the adjoining neighborhood on Elaine Street with a 20-foot vegetated buffer.
The project will be served by a new street the developer will build called Southern Magnolia Lane that will connect with Elaine Street southwest of its intersection with Archdale Road, which will create two points of access for the subdivision.
The council granted a request from the applicant to pay a fee-in-lieu of sidewalk for 380 feet along Archdale Road due to difficult topography and the upcoming widening of Archdale Road by the N.C. Department of Transportation, which will add sidewalks on one side of this road.
