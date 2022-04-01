HIGH POINT — One of the developers of a north High Point industrial park says strong demand is driving a planned expansion.
Jonathan Smith, managing partner with Davidson Craven, said his firm is developing a 110,000-square-foot spec building that will start construction in about two months at Gallimore Industrial Center on Gallimore Dairy Road, west of N.C. 68.
It will be the third building in the park, which is home to three companies that employ about 200 people.
“We are very eager to deliver this building,” Smith said. “We’re very grateful that we have these development sites in the airport submarket, and the market is still very strong.”
His company, along with Williams Development Group, which are both based in Winston-Salem, began developing the park on about 70 acres in 2018.
The first two buildings are complete.
One, which is at 738 Gallimore Dairy Road, is 105,000 square feet and occupied by LLFlex, a manufacturer of packaging and industrial laminate products.
The other tenant in the building is Carpigiani, an Italian distributor of frozen dessert equipment.
The second building was designed specifically for HandCraft Services, a provider of medical linen and apparel products, as well as an industrial laundry service for health care clients.
Smith said the next phase may include a second building by a different company in addition to the one his firm is developing.
It would be a pair of buildings designed in the same configuration as the first two, immediately to the west.
This will leave enough acreage for two more buildings to finish out the park.
