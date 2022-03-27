HIGH POINT — A Charlotte developer is planning an industrial park near a major north High Point intersection.
Crescent Communities has applied to rezone 85 acres on Clinard Farms Road from an agricultural to a conditional zoning employment center district,city Senior Planner Herb Shannon said.
“They’re looking to do several hundred thousand square feet of industrial/warehousing distribution,” Shannon said. “I don’t know if they’ve nailed down the exact square footage or number of buildings at this time.”
The zoning case is scheduled to be heard by the Planning and Zoning Commission April 26.
Crescent Communities released a statement about its plans for the site:
“Crescent Communities is seeking rezoning to allow development of shallow bay logistics facilities that will be well-located and accessible from N.C. 68 (Eastchester Drive). If approved, the project will support the increasing demand for such facilities near the interstate system and the Piedmont Triad International Airport and will assist with job creation in the area.”
Its zoning application states that it intends to develop the property for warehousing and distribution space.
The site, which is mostly undeveloped, comprises several parcels owned by two families just west of N.C. 68.
It was annexed by High Point in 2000 as part of a previous zoning proposal for a business and industrial park that never went forward, Shannon said.
The site is across N.C. 68 from the Piedmont Centre business park, which spans about 1,100 acres with more than 170 companies, including offices, warehousing and distribution facilities, and light manufacturing operations.
The city’s long-range plans forecast similar types of development on the west side of N.C. 68 in this general area.
Just south of the site of the Crescent Communities zoning proposal, a development group has assembled about 130 acres at Willard Dairy Road and Eastchester Drive for a potential project.
According to its website, Crescent Communities has developed more than 24 million square feet of commercial space, along with more than 100 residential communities. It’s headquartered in Charlotte and has offices in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Dallas and several other major cities.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
