HIGH POINT — A Triad developer has filed zoning and annexation applications with High Point to support a planned apartment project.
Evolve Cos. of Greensboro is proposing 264 multifamily units on an 18.9-acre site on the west side of N.C. 68 (Eastchester Drive), north of Penny Road and south of Premier Drive.
The applicant is asking the city to annex the site, which comprises a few houses but is mostly former farmland on three parcels.
A preliminary sketch plan of the potential apartment complex included with the application shows about a dozen buildings scattered throughout the site.
The developer is asking the city to rezone the land from an agricultural district within Guilford County’s jurisdiction to a conditional zoning office and institutional district.
The only use permitted on the site would be multifamily, with the total number of units limited to 264, under conditions the developer is offering.
The applicant is also offering to provide pedestrian connectivity via a sidewalk or trail with the commercial uses to the south of the zoning site, where Kickback Jack’s, Panera Bread and Andy’s Frozen Custard are located.
In addition, the applicant agreed to have the entire frontage of the property along N.C. 68 subject to the city’s Gateway Corridor Overlay District requirements.
The High Point Transportation Department recommends allowing one point of right-in/right-out access to the site on N.C. 68 and two points of access from Penny Road.
Public hearings on the zoning and annexation requests haven’t been scheduled. The applicant, Frank Forde with Evolve Cos., could not be reached for comment.
