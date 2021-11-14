ARCHDALE — A Triad developer wants to bring a 200-unit townhome project to Archdale.
Keystone Homes of Greensboro has applied to rezone 52 acres at 4805 Archdale Road from single-family residential to a conditional zoning district that would allow attached housing.
According to the city, the applicant wants to construct 201 townhomes on the site — 150 two-bedroom units and 51 three-bedroom units.
The project would be developed over two years and add between $58 million and $68 million to the tax base, according to Keystone Homes.
According to the city, Archdale’s land use plan designates this site as “Green Belt,” which is intended to preserve open space along creeks and floodplains and provide additional opportunities for parks.
The site has substantial wetlands, which makes it difficult to develop, and it was identified in the city’s parks and recreation master plan as one of three suitable locations for a neighborhood park, according to the city.
While the rezoning request is not consistent with this part of the land-use plan, city planners determined that the proposed development could serve as a good buffer between the industrial-zoned areas to the north and the single-family residential uses to the south.
According to the city, the applicant made concessions to try to achieve the city’s goals of having more open space and pedestrian features in this area.
Keystone Homes is proposing to construct a 10-foot-wide asphalt greenway through the development, which will extend from Archdale Road to the eastern boundary of the site, facilitating a connection to the city’s current greenway.
The developer is also pledging to include a greenway along the southwestern boundary of the site, connecting the second entrance of the development at Robin Lane to Archdale Road.
Despite these adjustments, Archdale’s Planning Board last week recommended denial of the rezoning, which is scheduled to be considered by the City Council Nov. 23.
