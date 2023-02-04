ARCHDALE — A Triad developer has filed plans for an apartment complex at an Archdale interstate interchange.
Hackett Properties Inc. of Greensboro is asking the city to rezone a 13.7-acre site at Interstate 85 and N.C. 62 to support construction of up to 168 apartments. The case is scheduled to be heard by the Planning Board on Monday.
The developer is proposing 84 one-bedroom units and 84 two-bedroom units on the site, which is undeveloped and bounded to the north by Pine Grove Baptist Church and I-85.
The eastern boundary of the site adjoins single-family homes along Modlin Grove Road, and a Citgo gas station is directly south of the proposed development, across N.C. 62.
The property is in Guilford County, near the convergence of I-85 with Interstate 74, but within Archdale’s annexation area, by agreement with High Point.
In addition to the rezoning request, Hackett Properties has petitioned Archdale to annex the portion of the site (11.5 acres) that is not already in the city.
Access to the development would be through one right-in/right-out driveway along N.C. 62 opposite Weant Road and one full-movement access point along Modlin Grove Road.
The development is being called Modlin Grove Apartments and is proposed to be completed by 2025.
It would comprise seven, three-story apartment buildings, as well as a clubhouse and pool, according to a binding site plan that’s included in the list of proposed conditions for the rezoning request.
The developer is asking the city to rezone the site from single-family residential and general business to a conditional zoning district group residential development.
