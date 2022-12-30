HIGH POINT — The city is again seeing residential development interest along the Interstate 74 corridor.
Bowman Development Group of Huntersville has submitted plans for a 106-lot single-family subdivision near Baker Road and I-74.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 1:33 am
The developer has assembled about 62 acres, all of which are in the city except the easternmost 17.8 acres, which it has petitioned High Point to annex.
The developer does not need, and is not seeking, a rezoning from the city to accommodate its proposal, which it is calling Baker Park, Senior Planner Sam Hinnant said. The site is already zoned to allow up to five single-family houses per acre.
The subdivision would have two points of access from Baker Road — one at Summey Avenue and the other by extending Townsend Avenue into the site.
The developer would dedicate a greenway easement along Mile Branch creek through part of the site. Hinnant said a city master plan shows a future greenway connecting from Allen Jay Recreation Center to the immediate south of the proposed subdivision.
The proposal is the latest of several residential projects along the I-74 corridor brought to the city by developers over the last couple of years.
LeoTerra Development of Kernersville has been especially active, gaining approvals from the city for multiple townhome projects.
One of these is across I-74 from the proposed Baker Park project on about 70 acres at Cox Avenue and Jackson Lake Road, which was annexed and rezoned last year to support about 400 homes.
Hinnant said no construction plans have been submitted for this project.
