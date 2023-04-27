HIGH POINT — The developer of a proposed Tesla dealership in High Point has purchased the property for $5 million.
Woodhaven Development Group acquired the former shopping center at 2620 N. Main St. on April 20, a few days after its request to rezone the 5.7-acre site to accommodate its plans was granted by the City Council.
The sellers were two limited liability companies, one of which is managed by Blue Ridge Cos. CEO David Couch. The other has a Chapel Hill address.
The site includes a 42,680-square-foot retail anchor space that’s been vacant since a Gold’s Gym closed there a few years ago.
Woodhaven Development Co., which has offices in Charlotte and Raleigh, plans to redevelop the property to serve as the first Triad store and service center for Tesla.
The electric car company manufactures and sells its cars directly to consumers, unlike other automakers that sell through franchised dealerships.
A representative of Woodhaven Development Group could not be reached for comment.
The company has not yet submitted any site development plans to the city.
It got the property rezoned from a retail center use to a conditional zoning general business district.
Tesla’s only other two stores and service centers in North Carolina are in Charlotte and Raleigh.
