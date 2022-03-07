HIGH POINT — A Triad developer expects to break ground this summer on the first of about 400 planned homes near a High Point interstate corridor.
Leoterra Development recently purchased 74 acres at Cox Avenue and Jackson Lake Road that the firm got annexed and rezoned by the city last fall to support a mix of townhomes and detached single-family homes.
The purchase price was $1.7 million and the sellers were husband and wife Jay Patrick Short and Dawn M. Short, according to the deed for the transaction.
Kye Bunker, land acquisition manager for Leoterra Development, said the latest site plan for the subdivision includes 411 total units, with about 60% slated to be townhomes.
The goal is to begin site preparation work by June and complete the first phase of homes by late 2023.
“We do a lot of subdivisions that are real close to interstates, similar to this one. We’ve definitely had some strong sales and think that will continue,” said Bunker.
The Kernersville-based company has been developing housing all over the Triad to service a booming market, he said.
It has multiple projects in various stages in High Point, and last year sold lots for two subdivisions — Erynndale off Kendale Road and Waterford Springs on Village Springs Drive — to homebuilder D.R. Horton.
“The lots in both of them sold like hotcakes,” he said. “It just shows how strong the market is. We’re trying to get everything in right now that we can. Some of these jobs can take three, four, five years to get done. You can’t see that far in the future, but we’re definitely very confident in this one.”
The latest project involves a heavily wooded site that backs up to Interstate 74. It was in High Point’s extraterritorial jurisdiction until the city annexed it at Leoterra Development’s request.
Bunker said the site plan now includes an amenity center and dedicated land for a future road widening, and the total number of units in the community could ultimately be fewer than 400 once final engineering design is complete.
