HIGH POINT — A developer that got a north High Point site rezoned last year to support construction of more than 300 residential units has now purchased the 75-acre property.
Leoterra Development last month acquired six parcels adjoining Old Mill Road, Skeet Club Road and Interstate 74 that were approved for a mix of single-family lots, townhomes and twin homes.
The purchase price for the property, which had been farmland, was $5.7 million. The seller was Frog’s Haven Limited Partnership.
No specific development plans for the site have been submitted to the city yet.
The zoning, which was approved by the City Council in August 2022, allows a total of 320 dwelling units, none of which can be apartments, under conditions agreed to by the developer after lengthy negotiations with the city.
Leoterra Development initially sought zoning approval that would support 360 apartments on the site, but scaled back its plans after opposition from neighbors and a city advisory board.
Its most recent concept plan for the site was to develop 58 single-family lots, 64 duplex units and 173 townhomes, for a total of 295 units.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.