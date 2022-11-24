DAVIDSON COUNTY — A series of roads will be detoured, including ones in Thomasville, so crews can complete a maintenance project on railroad tracks during the next several weeks.
The N.C. Department of Transportation says that crews will replace railroad tracks and repair asphalt on roads. The work will start next week and continue through mid-December.
• Julian Avenue in Thomasville will be closed near N.C. 109/Randolph Street from Nov. 30-Dec. 5. Traffic will be detoured to N.C. 109/Randolph Street, E. Holly Hill Road and back to Julian Avenue.
• N.C. 109/Randolph Street in Thomasville will be closed from Dec. 13-16. Traffic will be detoured to Julian Avenue and E. Holly Hill Road to return to N.C. 109/Randolph Street.
• Old Highway 109 will be closed between Emmons Mine Road and Hayes Harris Road north of Denton from Nov. 28-30. Traffic will be detoured to Hayes Harris, Tysinger and Emmons Mine roads.
• N.C. 109 will be closed near Regan Road north of Denton from Dec. 12-14. Traffic will be detoured to Regan Road and Old Highway 109 to return to N.C. 109.
