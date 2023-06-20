HPTNWS-06-20-23 BAKERY.jpg

Tanya Dickens, owner of Savor the Moment Bakery & Dessert Cafe, stands inside her new High Point location in the Peters Plaza IV shopping center at 274 Eastchester Drive.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The bakery business was a tough place to be when the coronavirus pandemic hit, recalled Tanya Dickens.

The days of making cakes for 200 wedding guests came to a screeching halt, as mass gatherings were off-limits. So Dickens, owner of Savor the Moment Bakery & Dessert Cafe, adapted by creating a strawberry cookie crunch topping for their unique cheesecake style that could be individually sold.