HIGH POINT — The bakery business was a tough place to be when the coronavirus pandemic hit, recalled Tanya Dickens.
The days of making cakes for 200 wedding guests came to a screeching halt, as mass gatherings were off-limits. So Dickens, owner of Savor the Moment Bakery & Dessert Cafe, adapted by creating a strawberry cookie crunch topping for their unique cheesecake style that could be individually sold.
“That saved our business,” she said. “We just had the idea and started with strawberry, and now we’ve grown it to 14 signature flavors. Cheesecake is a surprisingly good niche market. It’s a traditional dessert that people are familiar with, but you can do so much with it. We’ve kind of changed the whole cheesecake game with what we’re doing. It’s not a New York-style cheesecake; it’s creamier.”
Based in downtown Greensboro, Savor the Moment has grown its retail presence, recently opening a store in the Peters Plaza IV shopping center at 274 Eastchester Drive in High Point.
While its Greensboro location operates as a full bakery, the new shop features a toppings bar that allows customers to design their own crunch cheesecake creations.
“I wanted to create a model here for a crunch cheesecake dessert bar,” said Dickens. “I love the concept, where people can create it themselves and have all of the different stuff on it they want. We’ve tried to create a nice atmosphere, where people can come in and relax or bring in their laptop and work.”
Dickens, who lives in High Point, started Savor the Moment out of her house in 2012 with her mother, Sibylline Davis.
“I’ve always been an entrepreneur, and she’s an extraordinary baker,” Dickens said.
In 2017, they opened their first storefront bakery near the Greensboro Coliseum, and moved to a larger space downtown on Davie Street in 2021.
From the beginning, family has been a dominant theme with the business.
Davis is the chief baker for Savor the Moment, and Dickens said her daughters, Jasmine and Rebecca, are managing the High Point location. Several other family members also help out between the two stores.
