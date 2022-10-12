HIGH POINT — The Bienenstock Furniture Library concluded its second annual Future Designers Summit by awarding scholarships to four students, more than doubling the total scholarship funding to $12,000 this year.
Kiandokht Maghsoud, an interior architecture student at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro was awarded the $5,000 John Black Scholarship, a new scholarship established to honor the life and work of the renowned furniture designer.
Bhargavi Singh, who studies interior design at Savannah College of Art and Design, received the $5,000 Broyhill Family Foundation Scholarship.
Brad Taylor, a furniture design student at SCAD, received the $1,000 June Anderson Scholarship, another new scholarship this year.
M’Ballou Traore, a student of graphic design at Salem College, received a $1,000 Bienenstock Furniture Library Future Designers Summit scholarship, another new award, which was funded by the library. The scholarship was awarded in honor of Bienenstock Furniture Library Board President Christi Spangle.
