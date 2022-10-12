HIGH POINT — The Bienenstock Furniture Library concluded its second annual Future Designers Summit by awarding scholarships to four students, more than doubling the total scholarship funding to $12,000 this year.

Kiandokht Maghsoud, an interior architecture student at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro was awarded the $5,000 John Black Scholarship, a new scholarship established to honor the life and work of the renowned furniture designer.

