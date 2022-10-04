HIGH POINT — A partnership between High Point University interior design students and several local businesses is bringing creative concepts to a nearby hotel while offering students real-world experience.
HPU interior design students recently worked in teams to design prototypes for two HPU guest rooms inside the J.H. Adams Inn on N. Main Street. They recently presented their design idea boards to inn management for feedback.
Jane Nichols, chair and associate professor of home furnishings and interior design, says the project is a great opportunity for the students.
“Getting students in front of clients is experiential learning. They are gaining confidence and learning how to listen to the client while having the opportunity to design a real space that they’re going to see in the end,” Nichols said.
Azriel Crank, a junior interior design major from Charlotte, agreed.
“We get that great real-world experience of designing for, talking with and presenting to our client,” Crank said. “We’re doing the project based on the hotel aesthetic and what the client tells us they want. There’s no guessing. It shows us what the world will be like once we get out there.”
The students selected new furnishings, bedding, upholstery, lighting, accessories and more for the rooms from local design vendors, including Norwalk and Woodbridge furniture, Currey & Co. lighting, Kravet and Culp Inc. for mattress covers, bedding, window treatments and upholstery.
Culp also will select two winning teams to have their work displayed in the J.H. Adams Inn lobby and the Culp showroom at the High Point Market, where Culp is having a 75th anniversary event on Oct. 21.
Bethany Whitt O’Dell, the guest services manager at the J.H. Adams Inn, said she hopes this will be a recurring event each school year.
“This is a great way to showcase both our partnership with the university and the students’ talents,” O’Dell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.