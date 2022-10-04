HPTNWS-10-04-22 ADAMS.jpg

High Point University juniors Alexia Kallaur, Mia Roettger and Victoria Auld present their design proposals to managers of the J.H. Adams Inn.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — A partnership between High Point University interior design students and several local businesses is bringing creative concepts to a nearby hotel while offering students real-world experience.

HPU interior design students recently worked in teams to design prototypes for two HPU guest rooms inside the J.H. Adams Inn on N. Main Street. They recently presented their design idea boards to inn management for feedback.

