HIGH POINT — A group promoting High Point as a year-round destination for the design industry will host an open house mixer in December at the Bienenstock Furniture Library to celebrate an exhibit by artist designers.
Conceived and curated by interior designer, educator and Bienenstock library board member Gary Inman, “The Eye and the Hand” pairs the photographic artwork of Stephen Shutts and renderings by Zachary Hodgin. The show includes 12 original black-and-white photographs of lesser known architectural works Shutts captured in Italy, Germany and Vienna, and Hodgin’s hand-drawn interpretations of European and American buildings of historical significance.
High Point by Design is hosting the mixer to foster professional and community engagement around architecture and art at the Bienenstock Furniture Library, which is dedicated to documenting design.
The mixer is set for 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. Community members are invited for a donation of $10 or $15 at the door. Students will be admitted free. Wine, refreshments and light hors d’oeuvres will be served.
High Point by Design Chairman and Splashworks owner Tom Van Dessel said the grassroots professional organization wanted to bring colleagues, partners, friends and neighbors together through the mixer to enjoy the exhibit before it ends in early January.
“Design thrives through community, conversation and engagement,” Van Dessel said. “The common ties that bind are art, design and the amazing Bienenstock Library, a local jewel.”
The Bienenstock is at 1009 N. Main St. and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. For special viewings, contact Jones at executive-director@furniturelibrary.com
