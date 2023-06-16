HIGH POINT — Members of a group that formed two years ago with the goal of making High Point a year-round destination for those in the interior design industry gathered Thursday to celebrate the signs of progress for both the industry and the city.
Notable among those was a big jump in buyers making their first-ever trip to High Point Market. The April Market had 22% more first-time visits by buyers than the spring 2022 Market had, CEO and President Tammy Nagem of the High Point Market Authority told several dozen people attending High Point by Design’s second annual membership meeting.
One of the things that helped drive that jump was a focus by the authority and High Point by Design, or HPxD, on the vacation rental design market, Nagem said.
“We should always be looking for the next group of buyers,” Nagem said.
HPxD organized its first Vacation Rental Design Summit for the October 2022 Market, and the summit was so popular that the one that coincided with the April market essentially sold out, HPxD Managing Director Jane Dagmi said.
Dagmi hit highlights of the group’s various efforts during the past year, which range from building connections between interior designers and showrooms to community events and educating design students about High Point’s industry resources. The work, which all has the aim of spurring more business when Market is not going on and building “design tourism,” is being noticed in the industry, she said.
“People see a change here in High Point. It’s not monumental yet,” she said. “We’re challenging the status quo, and it’s exciting.”
Tom Van Dessel, the owner of Splashworks and president of HPxD, said there is a noticeably different feeling about the industry and the city than when he first arrived here in 2012, when he saw “so many amazing building blocks” that city revitalization efforts could use.
“In order to make big changes, it doesn’t happen overnight,” he said.
Mayor Jay Wagner agreed, saying that when he first ran for City Council in 2012, the city felt like it hadn’t changed since before he left to go to college.
“I came back to High Point and felt I had walked through a time warp,” he said. “The city motto should have been ‘That’ll never happen here.’ … Now we say, ‘What are we going to do next?’ ”
One idea that he said city officials have discussed is creating a world-class decorative arts museum — an idea that drew approval in the room — but for now it’s just an idea.
“We don’t know how we’re going to do that,” he said.
HPxD held its meeting in a space that, though not connected to the group, essentially embodies its goal, the new American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame on Hamilton Street downtown. The hall of fame celebrates the industry’s accomplishments and seeks to educate the public about furniture and design and get the local community involved, CEO and President Karen McNeill said.
“We wanted it to be a reflection of the design industry,” she said.
The hall of fame currently is open only for events and meetings such as HPxD’s, and McNeill said that in the eight weeks since the hall of fame opened, it has already been used for 26 events, and 62 more are scheduled through October.
She said that one of the hall of fame’s public-facing features that probably will gain High Point a lot of notice on social media when completed will be its eternal flame, which will be mounted 10 feet up out front to encourage people to take selfies. She called the flame an appropriate symbol for the home furnishings industry.
“We are an eternal industry,” she said. “People will always have homes, and they will always need furnishings.”
