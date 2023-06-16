HPTNWS-06-16-23 DESIGN.jpg

Managing Director Jane Dagmi of High Point by Design talks about the group’s activities over the past year.

 GUY LUCAS | HPE

HIGH POINT — Members of a group that formed two years ago with the goal of making High Point a year-round destination for those in the interior design industry gathered Thursday to celebrate the signs of progress for both the industry and the city.

Notable among those was a big jump in buyers making their first-ever trip to High Point Market. The April Market had 22% more first-time visits by buyers than the spring 2022 Market had, CEO and President Tammy Nagem of the High Point Market Authority told several dozen people attending High Point by Design’s second annual membership meeting.