HIGH POINT — Damon Dequenne credits a 10-year stint in the U.S. Navy with putting him on the path to a career in municipal government.
Growing up in rural western Pennsylvania as the fourth of six children, he enlisted right out of high school because “college was going to be a stretch” for his family to afford, he recalled.
After four years in the nuclear propulsion program, the Navy paid for Dequenne to attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. After six more years of service as a naval officer, he began working for various local governments, and recently started with High Point as an assistant city manager.
“You learn in the Navy that it always takes a team of people to accomplish anything, and everyone is part of an organization devoted to doing things bigger than themselves,” said Dequenne. “I got into municipal government to continue that same type of service mindset.”
After serving as water resources director and assistant public works director for the city of Buckeye, Arizona, Dequenne went to work for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, reaching the rank of deputy director.
He also served as an assistant city manager for Winston-Salem, where his tenure overlapped with that of High Point City Manager Tasha Logan Ford.
She said Dequenne brings a wealth of experience to the job, including professional certifications in water and wastewater operations.
“Damon’s strengths are clearly around infrastructure and public services,” she said. “So the background that he has in terms of infrastructure, but also planning and executing projects, is where we’ll use him initially as he comes in.”
High Point’s top management team is now fully staffed with Dequenne’s hiring. Along with Logan Ford, its other members are Deputy City Manager Greg Ferguson, Assistant City Manager Eric Olmedo and Managing Director Jeron Hollis.
In Winston-Salem, Dequenne had a hand in several major projects, including improvements to the Muddy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, the renovation of Interstate 40 Business into Salem Parkway and an overhaul of the wastewater collection system.
He said the work included roles in field operations and administration.
“Those services are critical,” he said. “You don’t miss them until they’re not available. It’s not just police and fire on the front lines. It’s water and sewer operators. It’s the engineers and inspectors and everyone else kind of behind the scenes who all make the community whole.”
While he continues getting oriented to High Point, some of Dequenne’s short-term projects will include roles in hiring the city’s next transportation director and helping to administer a $19.8 million federal greenway grant that will add trails and other improvements in the southwest and downtown areas.
“The key to those pedestrian and bike projects is getting those to connect with other trails,” said Dequenne. “It’s recreational. It’s a way to transport that doesn’t involve, necessarily, vehicles. It’s a true enhancement to any community.”
The grant, part of a program of the U.S. Department of Transportation called Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, was the largest of its type awarded in the state.
“High Point is an amazing place. It just sort of has been doing these things under the radar,” he said. “What High Point is going to be in five years I think is going to be phenomenal.”
Dequenne and his wife, Bernadette, and their family will be moving to High Point soon. The couple have four sons, the oldest of whom, Jared, just graduated from the U.S. Military Academy and has been commissioned into the Army.
