Randy McCaslin learned early during his 42-year career in city management to expect the unexpected on the job.
“That’s one of the good things about being a manager,” he said. “There are no two days alike. You can think you’ve got your day all planned out and then you get to the office and everything changes. It certainly makes it interesting.”
The High Point native is taking the daily pace of activity down a notch, officially retiring as deputy city manager of his hometown on Monday.
He said he planned to retire about five years ago, but his tenure kept getting extended for various reasons. He said the time is right to step away now, with new City Manager Tasha Logan Ford on board and major projects reaching a point that he’s comfortable handing them off to others.
McCaslin’s tenure in High Point includes two stints as interim city manager, most recently following the unexpected resignation of former manager Greg Demko in May 2020. Mayor Jay Wagner recalled that there was no doubt about where the City Council would turn to lead the city during this critical period.
“I’ve never known a guy who just humbly serves the citizens like that guy does,” Wagner said of McCaslin. “He’s probably the most dedicated public servant I’ve ever served with the whole time I’ve been in City Hall. He’s a very calming influence. He has just a very calm and humble way of going about doing his job. He’s very good at it and very efficient.”
McCaslin represents the third generation of his family to work for the city of High Point.
His grandfather worked for the Fire Department for 30 years. His father, Billy, was a superintendent for the Electric Department, and the city named one of its substations for him.
After graduating from Appalachian State University in 1978, he started his public service career as an intern with the city of Burlington while working toward his master’s degree in public administration.
He spent the next seven years with the city of Hickory, working his way up to assistant city manager, before serving as Kernersville town manager from 1987 to 2006.
“I got there right when the population growth was taking off. It was 7,000 and when I left, it was triple that size,” he recalled. “The challenge was making sure it was quality development and not just allowing any type of development to come in, because that would have overwhelmed Kernersville. It was going to be a bedroom community, but it wanted to have enough good tax base to support the services the citizens wanted.”
When he came to High Point as assistant city manager in 2006, the city was in the middle of a major upgrade of its aging water and sewer infrastructure.
Wagner said McCaslin’s value came through not only in the planning, financing and execution of major initiatives like these, but in resolving any number of smaller issues, from street lights to garbage pickup.
“The guy just knows how to do everything,” he said. “He was the point of contact for virtually any problem. I can make one call to him and I know whatever I ask him to do is going to get done.”
McCaslin said his career before High Point immersed him in all aspects of municipal operations, which helped prepare him for the unique nature of what’s gone on here since 2006.
For example, when High Point University started its major growth, initially they were adding small pieces of neighborhoods around the campus lot by lot, which required a lot of coordination with the city on rezonings and other technical matters.
“I think overall, it’s been a major positive for the city, without any doubt,” he said of HPU’s growth. “They bring in thousands of visitors every year. They are the city’s largest water customer and one of the top two or three electric customers.”
The development of the city’s downtown “catalyst project” around Truist Point stadium in recent years has worked out perfectly with the vision that city leaders had for it from the beginning, he said.
“We’re looking at tens of millions — hopefully hundreds of millions — of dollars of redevelopment around it in an area that had pretty much died. The tax base was dropping rapidly in that area,” he said. “There’s projects that have been announced and more that are going to continue there.”
The catalyst area essentially created a new downtown for the city that complements the High Point Market district, he said.
“We’ve still got a very strong furniture market, and the market district is stronger than ever now,” he said.
McCaslin said the forthcoming activity in the catalyst area will extend beyond the three major players who have been most active with investments in the downtown area of late — Peters Development, Elliott Sidewalk Communities and the Congdon Family Foundation.
“I feel fortunate to be ending my career in my hometown when it’s going in such a positive direction,” he said. “The people I’ve worked with on council and all the city staff have all been great.”
Wagner said he has every confidence in the city’s management team, but McCaslin will be hard to replace.
“We’re going to try to make it as seamless as we can, but we’re really going to miss him,” he said.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
