HIGH POINT — Guilford County Sheriff's Office deputies resolved Tuesday morning a standoff with a man that started Monday night at a house in northern High Point.
About 11:30 p.m. Monday, deputies tried to pull over a car driven by Charles Curtis Nichols, 44, but Nichols instead drove to his home in the 1200 block of Blackberry Ridge Drive, which is off Clinard Farms Road west of N.C. 68, and barricaded himself inside, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.