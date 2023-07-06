Denton man charged in death of two people in Rowan County accident

ROWAN COUNTY – A Davidson County man has been charged in the accidental deaths of two people in a wreck in Rowan County on Tuesday.

Wesley Elbitt Bennett, 30, of Denton was driving a Chevrolet box truck northeast on High Rock Road shortly after 2:30 p.m. and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Stokes Ferry Road, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.