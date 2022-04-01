HIGH POINT — The leadership of High Point University aims to do far more than create the first dental school at a private college in North Carolina.
They intend to change the way that oral health care schools approach teaching and training of dentists, establishing a new model for programs across the nation, said Dr. Scott De Rossi, inaugural dean of the program, who came to HPU after serving as dean of the dental program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
“First and foremost, we really want to change the paradigm for dental education,” De Rossi told The High Point Enterprise. “Our goals are for preeminent teaching to prepare students to enter practices.”
The approach will include setting up an unprecedented network of dental practices in communities across the Piedmont Triad to allow dental students to earn frontline experience and learn how to fulfill the needs of patients.
While dental schools normally run clinics on campus where students work, HPU instead will partner with dentists who are nearing retirement, allowing veteran dentists to take on an instructional role, De Rossi said.
“It will allow us an opportunity to provide authentic clinical experiences for our students where patients are,” De Rossi said. “We will create a High Point University oral health network.”
This will expand beyond the traditional model of a clinical, technical education, he said.
“We are going to put the patient at the center,” he said. “This is going to be the first-of-its-kind academic oral health system.”
The dental program also will involve academic research to improve and refine oral care, and it will reach out to low-income patients to provide free oral care that will amount to about $3 million annually.
HPU has indicated that total investment in the dental school will amount to $150 million.
Construction will begin soon on the 80,000-square-foot dental school, De Rossi said.
The university expects to enroll its first class of dental program students in the fall of 2023. At full capacity, the program will have 180 students.
The program will boost the area's economy, De Rossi said. The outreach through the practices and the dental school itself will generate $40.5 million annually in salaries, in addition to local spending by students.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.