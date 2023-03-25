HPTNWS-03-25-23 DENTAL.jpg

Laith Abdelmajid, a dental assistant at Randleman Dental who helps manage the simulator lab, gives a demonstration.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point University’s new Workman School of Dental Medicine has installed the first 10 of 20 high-tech simulators that students will use to practice such things as drilling cavities and performing root canals.

Having 20 SIMtoCARE simulation units will make it the largest SIMtoCARE lab in the world when the dental school’s inaugural class arrives in the fall of 2024, said Dr. Scott De Rossi, the school’s founding dean. The rest of the simulators are expected to arrive by May.

