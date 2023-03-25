HIGH POINT — High Point University’s new Workman School of Dental Medicine has installed the first 10 of 20 high-tech simulators that students will use to practice such things as drilling cavities and performing root canals.
Having 20 SIMtoCARE simulation units will make it the largest SIMtoCARE lab in the world when the dental school’s inaugural class arrives in the fall of 2024, said Dr. Scott De Rossi, the school’s founding dean. The rest of the simulators are expected to arrive by May.
“With us being the largest in the world, it allows us to educate and train our dental students in large numbers on this state-of-the-art technology and simulation so that they can achieve clinical competency before they ever see a real patient,” De Rossi said.
SIMtoCARE CEO and co-founder Karel van Gelder, who visited HPU for the technology’s installation, compared the simulators to ones used to train pilots and said that is how the technology was developed in the Netherlands.
“You’ve heard of flight simulators for airplanes,” van Gelder said. “This is a simulator for dentists, and it allows you to train in a safe way without seeing patients. We can replicate the feel of a real tooth with the pulp inside.”
The hand piece that students will hold connects to electromotors that create a realistic feel, and the computer provides instant patient feedback, he said.
The technology to blend virtual reality images with tactile sensations such as vibration and force feedback is called haptics, and it is used by only about 20 universities in the world, said Dr. Ali Shazib, assistant dean and chief clinical officer of the Workman School of Dental Medicine.
“Our goal is to get inspiration from the aviation industry in providing a high quality-of-care experience for our patients through simulation training,” he said. “A pilot doesn’t fly a plane or get a license to fly 300 passengers until they pass rigorous simulation training.”
Most dental education programs require students to buy plastic teeth that for training are put inside a fake mouth, and the teeth must be replaced after each session, said Kimberly Werth, an assistant professor in HPU’s dental school. But plastic teeth don’t allow students to see the kinds of individual nuances they will encounter with real teeth.
“I think this equipment will allow our students to have an additional opportunity to learn the finer points of dental procedures and to practice that routinely at a much lower cost,” Werth said. “Another thing that excites me about this is the capability to scan someone’s mouth. That scan can be downloaded onto this equipment so they literally can practice the skills and techniques over and over until they reach near perfection. That’s a tool that is priceless.”
