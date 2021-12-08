HIGH POINT — After a year away, the High Point Arts Council’s annual Denim & Diamonds New Year’s Eve Party will return this year. The event will be held Dec. 31 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St.
The featured entertainment will be Smitty & the Jumpstarters, a high-energy blues quartet.
Dinner will be catered by Plain & Fancy, including a complimentary champagne toast at 10 p.m. to celebrate an early New Year’s Eve countdown. The Whistle Stop Bar will also be open with beer, wine and mixed drinks.
Tickets are $50 per person, which includes admission, dinner, a champagne toast and dancing.
To purchase tickets online, visit www.highpointarts.org/events. The ticketing office is open Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.
For further information, call the High Point Arts Council at 336-889-2787, Ext. 26, or email programs@highpointarts.org.
