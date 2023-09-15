HPTNWS-09-15-23 VOTING.jpg

High Point voters will settle primaries for the race for mayor, two at-large City Council seats and a Ward 1 contest on Oct. 10. Two top finishers advance to the Nov. 7 general election.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — One major political party has endorsed candidates in the High Point primaries for mayor and two races for City Council while the other hasn’t had its leadership convene on whether the party will endorse in the contests city voters will decide Oct. 10.

The High Point municipal election is nonpartisan, meaning the party affiliation of a candidate doesn’t appear on the ballot. But the two main political parties have a long history of making endorsements in city contests.

