HIGH POINT — One major political party has endorsed candidates in the High Point primaries for mayor and two races for City Council while the other hasn’t had its leadership convene on whether the party will endorse in the contests city voters will decide Oct. 10.
The High Point municipal election is nonpartisan, meaning the party affiliation of a candidate doesn’t appear on the ballot. But the two main political parties have a long history of making endorsements in city contests.
The Guilford County Democratic Party backs five candidates in the primary: Cyril Jefferson for mayor; Amanda Cook and Willie Davis for at-large council seats; and Glenn Chavis and Vickie McKiver for Ward 1.
The Wards 2 through 6 High Point City Council contests don’t involve primaries.
The Guilford County Republican Party executive committee leadership hasn’t convened to consider endorsing in primaries, county GOP Chairman Chris Meadows told The High Point Enterprise on Thursday.
Registered Republicans running in the primary are Victor Jones and Abdul Rashid “Richard” Siddiqui for mayor and Britt Moore, Sam Carr, Shazia Iqbal and Kenneth Harper for at-large council, according to Guilford County Board of Elections records.
In the primaries, four candidates are running for High Point mayor, with the top two finishers advancing from the primary to the general election. Political newcomer Gene Kininmonth is the other candidate for mayor.
The winner will succeed retiring Mayor Jay Wagner.
Seven candidates are running for two at-large, citywide council seats. The four top vote-getters will advance to the general election. The other at-large candidate is Orel Henry.
Three candidates are running for the Ward 1 seat, with the top two finishers advancing to the general election. The other candidate is Henry Harris. The winner will succeed Jefferson, who will relinquish his council seat in making his bid for mayor.
Meadows said the county Republican Party will endorse High Point municipal candidates for the Nov. 7 general election. Guilford County Democratic Party leaders also say they plan general election endorsements.
Meanwhile, today, Sept. 15, is a key deadline in the primary season. City residents who aren’t already registered to vote have to register by the end of the business day to cast a ballot on Oct. 10.
However, if you miss the deadline you can still same-day register and vote during the early voting period that begins next Thursday.
This year’s municipal elections across North Carolina mark the first time that voters have to show a photo ID to cast a ballot.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.