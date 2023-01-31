HPTNWS-01-31-23 MOTEL.jpg

Demolition crews are removing part of the Travel Inn Express motel’s former restaurant building, which was condemned by the city in November 2020 because of its unsafe condition. The rest of the property at 2429 W. Green Drive remains in operation.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Demolition crews are taking down part of a south High Point motel property that’s been a target of past city enforcement.

The owners of the Travel Inn Express at 2429 W. Green Drive commissioned a contractor in early January to pull a permit to demolish the former restaurant portion of the property at the front of the site, according to the city.

