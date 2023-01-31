HIGH POINT — Demolition crews are taking down part of a south High Point motel property that’s been a target of past city enforcement.
The owners of the Travel Inn Express at 2429 W. Green Drive commissioned a contractor in early January to pull a permit to demolish the former restaurant portion of the property at the front of the site, according to the city.
The vacant building was condemned by the city in November 2020 because of its unsafe condition. The property has since changed hands.
“The new owner finally agreed to demolish most of the structure,” said Reggie Hucks, director of inspections for the city of High Point. “The office portion will remain.”
As with the office structure, the motel rooms on the site are not part of the demolition plans. At least some of the rooms are still in operation.
The motel sits on a 6-acre parcel at the U.S. 29/70 (formerly Interstate 85 Business) interchange with W. Green Drive.
The property was sold in May 2022 from one limited liability company to another for $1.2 million.
“I don’t know if any redevelopment plans are forthcoming,” Hucks said.
According to the city, under past owners the motel at times allowed patrons to live in the rooms permanently, even though the property is zoned for business use.
The city has not had any documented cases of this occurring since the new ownership took over last year, Deputy City Manager Greg Ferguson said.
