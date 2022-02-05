GUILFORD COUNTY – Guilford County’s Democratic Party’s executive committee will hold a special meeting Feb. 17 to fill the unexpired term of Carolyn Coleman.

Coleman represented District 7 as a Guilford County commissioner for nearly 20 years before her Jan. 26 death.

If you are a registered Democrat in District 7 and would like to be considered for the office, email a 100-word bio and photo to gcdpchair@guilforddems.org.

Only executive committee members who are registered to vote in District 7 are eligible to vote during the Feb. 17 meeting, which will be held via Zoom and livestreamed. They will receive official notice via email and U.S. mail.

