GUILFORD COUNTY – Guilford County’s Democratic Party’s executive committee will hold a special meeting Feb. 17 to fill the unexpired term of Carolyn Coleman.
Coleman represented District 7 as a Guilford County commissioner for nearly 20 years before her Jan. 26 death.
If you are a registered Democrat in District 7 and would like to be considered for the office, email a 100-word bio and photo to gcdpchair@guilforddems.org.
Only executive committee members who are registered to vote in District 7 are eligible to vote during the Feb. 17 meeting, which will be held via Zoom and livestreamed. They will receive official notice via email and U.S. mail.
