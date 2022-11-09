HIGH POINT — Democrats maintained their 6-3 advantage on the Guilford County Board of Education, losing no seats to Republicans who had leveled harsh criticism at the board.
Four Republicans ran on a common platform critical of the board’s Democratic majority and of Guilford County Schools administrators, but only two won, both for seats that had been held by Republicans, according to complete but unofficial returns.
In District 2, Republican Crissy Pratt won with 58.5% of the vote to Democrat Amanda Cook’s 41.5%. The seat currently is held by longtime Republican board member Anita Sharpe, who didn't seek reelection. The district covers western and northwestern High Point.
In District 4, incumbent Republican Linda Welborn won with 52% of the vote to Democrat Deon Clark’s 48%. The district covers parts of Greensboro and northern Guilford County.
In District 6, incumbent Democrat Khem Irby had 52.5% of the vote, and Republican Tim Andrew had 47.5%. The district covers north High Point and southwestern Guilford County.
In the race for the only countywide at-large seat, Democrat Alan Sherouse had 55% of the vote, and Republican Demetria Carter had 45%. The seat currently is held by Democrat Winston McGregor, who didn't seek reelection.
Incumbent Democrat Deena Hayes-Greene had no opponent on the ballot in District 8, a Greensboro district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.