GUILFORD COUNTY — A small business owner who has run twice recently for the N.C. General Assembly plans to make a bid next year for a seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
Brandon Gray, who lost bids in 2022 and 2020 against state Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, said Wednesday he will run as a Democrat for the District 6 seat held by Republican James Upchurch, who isn’t seeking reelection. The district covers parts of north High Point and southwestern Guilford County.
Gray has lived outside District 6 in Oak Ridge but is building a house on land in Colfax that is within the district, he told The High Point Enterprise.
In an announcement to supporters, Gray said he wants to serve as a commissioner to make a difference at the local level.
“Local government has the biggest impact on folks’ everyday life,” Gray said. “By being a county commissioner, I can have an almost instant impact on our community. With your help, I look forward to being a progressive voice on the board and fighting for our community.”
Gray appears to be the first candidate to publicly announce for the District 6 race, which will be decided in the fall 2024 general election.
Upchurch said last month that he has accomplished what he set out to do when elected in 2020 and that he plans to run next year for a statewide office. He has not released details.
Upchurch won the District 6 seat three years ago as a Democrat but switched in 2021 to a Republican, saying he became disillusioned with Democrats on the board and their approaches to county business. Upchurch will serve through his current board term that ends in December 2024.
Democrats hold a 6-3 advantage on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. Next year voters will decide four contests for the board.
Gray seemed close on election night last November to pulling a monumental upset in House District 62, leading Faircloth, a veteran representative from High Point, in the vote count for most of the night. A surge in late returns pushed Faircloth ahead to a solid win, 52% of the vote to Gary’s 48%.
