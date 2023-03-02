GUILFORD COUNTY — A small business owner who has run twice recently for the N.C. General Assembly plans to make a bid next year for a seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

Brandon Gray, who lost bids in 2022 and 2020 against state Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, said Wednesday he will run as a Democrat for the District 6 seat held by Republican James Upchurch, who isn’t seeking reelection. The district covers parts of north High Point and southwestern Guilford County.

