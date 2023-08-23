GUILFORD COUNTY — A longtime Guilford County Democratic Party leader announced Tuesday that she will run for a state House seat in 2024.
Nicole Quick said she plans to run to represent the 59th District. The race will involve an open seat because it currently is held by Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, who isn’t seeking reelection. Hardister is running for state labor commissioner next year.
This will be Quick’s second bid for the House seat in the district that covers eastern Guilford County. She lost in the general election three years ago to Hardister.
Quick said she is committed to restoring women’s reproductive freedom and to ensuring that public schools receive adequate funding. She also said that she would oppose gerrymandering election districts.
“I believe voters should pick their representatives, not the other way around,” she said.
Quick has a professional background in business, including having previously worked in management for Brayton International, a division of Steelcase, in High Point.
