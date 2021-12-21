TRIAD — A general election season that now will end up more than two months shorter than originally scheduled could help some candidates and hinder others, area political analysts say.
Primary elections were supposed to take place March 8. But three days into candidates filing their paperwork to run in next year’s elections, the N.C. Supreme Court put all filings on hold and postponed the primary to May 17. Candidate filing will resume at a still-to-be determined date.
The court took the steps in response to a lawsuit challenging new congressional and state legislative district maps. A group that brought the legal action contends the Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly drew congressional and legislative maps to disproportionately benefit GOP candidates and dilute the impact of minority voters.
One effect of postponing the primary is that candidates who win on May 17 will have less time to stake out contrasts with their general election opponents for the fall, said John Dinan, professor of political science at Wake Forest University.
“Incumbents and open-seat candidates with pre-existing name recognition will be advantaged by a shorter general-election season, whereas challengers and candidates lagging behind in name recognition will be at a relative disadvantage because they will have less time as their party’s nominee to introduce themselves and make their case to voters,” the professor said.
One exception to incumbents benefiting involves those who find themselves in dramatically redrawn districts, said Martin Kifer, chairman of the High Point University Political Science Department. Those incumbents have to introduce themselves to a significant number of new voters.
Dinan said the combination of uncertainty about congressional and legislative boundaries, the later primary date and the compacted general election season will make the 2022 elections more complex for voters.
“It will be difficult enough this year for voters in U.S. House races and state legislative races to figure out which candidates they can expect to see on their ballots and to inform themselves about the candidates because redistricting will bring about big changes in many district lines,” he told The Enterprise. “But it will be even more difficult for voters when the primary is held later and the general election campaign is shorter because this gives voters even less time to get up to speed on the new district lines and the candidates running for these districts.”
Kifer said that voters could end up with less information about candidates, especially candidates who are “less familiar faces” in redrawn districts.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
