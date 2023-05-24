HIGH POINT — Jessica Deitrick is back at High Point University.

Deitrick, who started HPU’s club rowing program in 2014 and was its men’s and women’s coach through 2016 while overseeing all 21 club sports, left to become an assistant coach at the Naval Academy in 2016 and for the past four seasons served as head coach in the revival of the women’s program at Colgate.

