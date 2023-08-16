The federal public defender representing a former Trinity man on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol intends to call the woman he entered the Capitol with as a witness in his defense, according to a new court filing.
Attorneys representing Bradley Stuart Bennett also argue in a separate filing for the court to dismiss the only felony charge against him.
Bennett and Elizabeth Rose Williams of Kerrville, Texas, were charged as codefendants in 2021, but Williams pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge in February 2022, and prosecutors said they planned to drop three remaining charges.
By contrast, Bennett has refused plea offers and is scheduled to go to trial in Oct. 16 on one felony and five misdemeanor charges.
Williams’ sentencing hearing currently is scheduled for the week after Bennett’s trial.
Williams has been interviewed by prosecutors and the FBI multiple times, court filings indicate.
Assistant Federal Public Defender Liza Lee Driscoll said in one new filing this week that Williams was expected to be called as a prosecution witness at Bennett’s trial, but she also will be called by the defense to testify about statements she made “concerning Mr. Bennett’s activities before and during their entry of the Capitol.”
The filing does not say what Williams said except that Williams may not want to talk about it because the statements may be incriminating of her.
The filing also notes, “Ms. Williams and Mr. Bennett are captured on surveillance and open source video walking hand in hand through the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and praying while inside the Capitol.”
In the filing asking for the court to dismiss the felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding, Driscoll argues that Bennett’s charge should be dropped because he and Williams behaved the same at the Capitol and the same charged was dropped in Williams’ plea deal.
“There is no allegation that Mr. Bennett or Ms. Williams forced their way into the Capitol or took part in any violence or destruction of property,” the filing says. “… Mr. Bennett and Ms. Williams engaged in the same conduct — they entered the Capitol on January 6, 2021, peacefully walked around inside for approximately thirty minutes, then left.”
