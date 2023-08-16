Bennett and Williams

In a Facebook post by Bradley Bennett, he and Elizabeth Rose Williams appeared together in a video filmed outside the Capitol.

 IMAGE FROM U.S. DISTRICT COURT FILE

The federal public defender representing a former Trinity man on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol intends to call the woman he entered the Capitol with as a witness in his defense, according to a new court filing.

Attorneys representing Bradley Stuart Bennett also argue in a separate filing for the court to dismiss the only felony charge against him.