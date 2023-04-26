HIGH POINT — The city’s outside financial adviser says it could take the equivalent of 7.16 cents on the property tax rate to fund upcoming capital projects such as a new City Hall.
Ted Cole, senior vice president and manager of public finance for Davenport & Co. in Richmond, Virginia, recently showed the City Council a potential debt financing strategy for about $120 million of future projects.
The list includes a possible $60 million bond issue to fund a new City Hall on the site of First Baptist Church at 405 N. Main St., which the city is under contract to purchase for $11 million.
“We have identified that additional dollars are needed to support this additional level of debt,” Cole said.
While the model he shared doesn’t explicitly call for raising the tax rate, he said the city would need to be prepared to generate the equivalent of 7.16 cents per $100 of assessed property value incrementally over three years to finance all of the projects.
Alternatively, an infusion of new revenue equal to 4.24 cents per $100 of assessed value in the fiscal 2024 budget would have the same impact, Cole said.
City officials have been using the debt model in preparing their budget draft, which will be presented to the council next week.
The current city tax rate is 61.75 cents per $100 of assessed value, and 1 cent generates about $1.275 million.
The budget council adopted last year raised city tax bills by an average of about 20% because Guilford County’s 2022 property revaluation increased the value of High Point’s tax base.
The list of future projects includes $24 million of general obligation bonds authorized by voters in 2019 but not yet issued for transportation and parks and recreation projects.
In addition, the city will have the ability to issue about $11 million of two-thirds bonds in the coming years for future projects.
Limited obligation bonds are the proposed funding source for the new City Hall, as well as new downtown parking, Truist Point stadium improvements and the proposed small-scale manufacturing hub at 300 Oak St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.