THOMASVILLE — Local law enforcement and state public health officials have launched an investigation into a Thomasville adult care facility after two residents were found dead and two in critical condition during the winter storm.
The Thomasville Police Department went to Pine Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center on Pineywood Road on Sunday evening after receiving reports that staff could not be contacted by telephone and had not been seen by some residents of the facility.
Officers arrived and determined that just one licensed practical nurse and two certified nursing assistants were working, inadequate staffing to take care of the 98 patients of the facility, police said. The winter weather and poor road conditions contributed to the staffing problem.
The officers immediately contacted Thomasville Fire Department and Davidson County Emergency Medical Services, who sent first-responders to go door to door assessing each patient.
Two patients were found dead and were sent to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for autopsies.
Two patients were found to be in critical condition. One was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, and the other patient was taken to Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
EMS, fire and Davidson County Emergency Management personnel remained at the facility until 7:30 a.m. Monday to take care of patients.
The state Department of Health and Human Services is currently at the facility overseeing operations, according to Thomasville police.
Agencies involved in the investigation of the facility include the Thomasville Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation, Davidson County District Attorney’s Office, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and Davidson County Social Services.
Pine Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center’s parent company is Principle LTC. According to its website, Principle operates 56 adult care centers with approximately 7,200 beds in North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The centers offer services ranging from short-term transitional care to Alzheimer’s and dementia care.
