HPTNWS-04-28-23 HPU.jpg

Dr. Catherine Heyman talks with High Point area residents at an event High Point University held Tuesday evening to introduce her to optometrists and others in the community.

 SPECIAL | HPU

HIGH POINT — The founding dean of High Point University’s new school of optometry wants to change how the field is taught.

The curriculum will be structured much differently than any other school’s, Dr. Catherine Heyman said. The modular structure will allow students to spend a semester focused on one area of related subjects so students can better integrate the material.

