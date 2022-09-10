HIGH POINT — When Coy Williard told a celebratory gathering earlier this week that “we want to welcome soccer to Truist Point,” it was the culmination of a long process to secure a team at the stadium.
After months of negotiations, the city agreed to fund several upgrades, including new turf and alterations to the stands, to accommodate the use of the stadium by an MLS Next Pro team starting in 2024. Next Pro is the developmental league associated with Major League Soccer.
A key party in the negotiations was the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation, the nonprofit board Williard chairs that controls the stadium and operates the High Point Rockers baseball team, which plays as many as 70 games a year there. While the city owns the stadium, the foundation board has exclusive rights to manage, operate and rent the facility out for other sports and events.
Eventually, the board and the city reached an agreement for professional baseball and soccer to share the venue.
“There were a lot of nuances,” Williard said Friday. “We just had to figure them all out.”
The city will reconfigure the baseball right-field corner area to accommodate a soccer field.
“I don’t think we’ll lose many seats and, quite frankly, that is one of least (used) areas,” Williard said.
The city and the foundation board “shall use best efforts to work together to consider, design and construct” extra improvements in the right-field corner area, such as an additional box office, restrooms and concession areas, according to an agreement approved by the City Council on Wednesday.
The city also agreed to replace the stadium field’s existing artificial surface with a new one selected by the foundation board that meets the standards of professional soccer.
“It’s a little bit different, changing the field between baseball and soccer,” Williard said, adding that the Rockers coaches approved the new surface after visiting another venue that has it and testing it out.
The new field will feature Velcro turf areas on the baseball infield that can be removed so that the entire surface is green when it’s set up for soccer.
The city also committed to establishing locker rooms for soccer players and officials at the stadium.
The other main player in the negotiations was North Carolina Pro Soccer, the local ownership limited-liability company that formed to purchase a team in the MLS Next Pro league.
The ownership group has agreed to terms with the league, which is willing to award an expansion team if the city commits to the stadium upgrades, according to another legal agreement council approved this week.
This agreement requires North Carolina Pro Soccer to provide the city confirmation of an expansion agreement with the league within 60 days for the renovations to move forward.
At that point, the city would pledge to design and build all of the enhancements with a targeted completion date of March 1, 2024.
The team would play about 20 regular-season games a year at Truist Point from spring to fall, which is the same time of year the Rockers play.
Williard said this won’t be a problem because the stadium already hosts about 200 events a year, from sports to concerts.
Supporters say the Triad is an ideal soccer market, with a population of 1.6 million within 12 cities, as well as multiple club and recreational soccer teams. The city and the region are home to a growing population of immigrants from countries whose national sport is soccer.
“High Point is North Carolina’s international city. We have a lot of folks here who grew up playing soccer, grew up loving soccer,” Mayor Jay Wagner said. “We’re planning to tap into that international community and also to soccer fans throughout the Piedmont.”
